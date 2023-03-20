FULTON, Ill. — Volunteer Millers of the Dutch windmill, de Immigrant, will host a presentation featuring skills and artistry of the past.
While most engineering and mechanic of milling today is performed by power tools and automation, Fulton's authentic mill maintains its use of wooden gears to stone grind grains into flour. An appreciation of the skills associated with the hand-worked tools from the past is clearly predominate to anyone when they observe the functioning of the “working” mill.
Dan Schwank is a period woodworker and tool maker. He owns a business that reproduces 18th century wood-working tools for woodworkers who want to recreate furniture using period appropriate tools and techniques. His business, Red Rose Reproductions, has become a full-time job since 2017, with sales in all 50 states and numerous countries worldwide.
He will have his workbench with him to demonstrate these historical crafts. Guests will be fascinated to get a close-up view of the tools and skills of this artistry.
The presentation will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave. in Fulton, across from the authentic Dutch windmill.
Monthly programs are sponsored by a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation. Programming is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation. The facility is accessible to people with disabilities. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, visitFulton Facebook page, www.cityoffulton.us website, or call (563) 249-6115.
