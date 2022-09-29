MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Music Theatre Association will be holding auditions for its December production of “It's a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St. in Morrison. The show will be presented Dec. 2 and December 3.
The production will be a readers' theater version, which means that the parts will not need to be memorized. There are roles available for men, women and children of all ages.
There is no advance preparation needed to audition. MMTA has presented this version of the iconic play in the past to very enthusiastic audiences and the group is excited to be able to give this Christmas gift to the community. Anyone with questions about the auditions or the production can contact Eric Phend at (815) 772-8236.
