MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Music Theatre Association will present “Charlotte's Web” on March 10 and March 11 at 7 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m.
Performances will be in the theater at Morrison Tech, 701 Portland Ave. in Morrison. The children's book by E.B. White has been adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette.
Alan Gardiner-Robinson is making his directorial debut with MMTA, but has had a great deal of theatrical experience. A native of Galva, Illinois, Gardiner-Robinson began acting during his senior year of high school. As employment opportunities took him to various places, he was able to participate in community theater. He has both directed and acted in numerous productions in cities as varied as Galesburg, Geneseo, Peoria, Minneapolis, Corpus Christi and Houston. He returned to his native Galva in 2019 and since then has been active with the Prairie Players in Galesburg.
The cast includes actors from a wide age span – grade school students through people in their 70s – who hail from many different communities. Actors from Morrison are Monica Anderson, Shelby Anderson, Zayley Boonstra, Keaton Hull, Makenzie Neas, Bonnie Phend, Eric Phend, Sunny Porter and Connie Swanson-DeSpain. Actors from other communities include Clinton: Hope MacLennan, Amira Tharp, and Judah Tharpe; Lost Nation: Ben Geerts and JoJo Geerts; Albany, Illinois: Tina Naftzger; Prophetstown, Illinois: Kim Meyers; and Wheaton, Illinois: Edwin Davis.
There is no reserved seating, but advance tickets can be purchased at Fitzgerald's Pharmacy in Morrison and Clinton Printing for $10. Tickets will also be available at the door for $12.
Although “Charlotte's Web” is based on the children's book, the story will appeal to audiences of all ages and the entire community is invited to share in this special theatrical event.
