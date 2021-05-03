MORRISON, Ill. - On May 9, the United Methodist Church of Morrison will celebrate by asking everyone to “Bring Mom to Church.
Many moms are no longer living, live too far away, or have a job that does not allow a day off. Instead, "Bring Mom to Church” by bringing a photo of her. You may place your framed photo on the altar, organ, railing, etc. If your picture is unframed, there will be an appropriate time in the service to share mom’s photo.
Please wear a mask and socially distance. Call for reservations at (815) 499-3383. The service will begin at 9 a.m. The church is at 200 W. Lincolnway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.