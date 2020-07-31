CEDAR RAPIDS — The following local students were named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2020 dean’s list:

Clinton

Sydney Kaup

Jayme Wagner

Alexis Wauford

DeWitt

Catherine Green

Delmar

Taylor Grell

Milledgeville, Illinois

Patricia Murray

Morrison, Illinois

Kelly Pannier

Preston

Jaedyn Portz

Sterling, Illinois

Ethan Hafner

Tiara Munoz

Students with a semester grade-point average of 3.60 or higher and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.

