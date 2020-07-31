CEDAR RAPIDS — The following local students were named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2020 dean’s list:
Clinton
Sydney Kaup
Jayme Wagner
Alexis Wauford
DeWitt
Catherine Green
Delmar
Taylor Grell
Milledgeville, Illinois
Patricia Murray
Morrison, Illinois
Kelly Pannier
Preston
Jaedyn Portz
Sterling, Illinois
Ethan Hafner
Tiara Munoz
Students with a semester grade-point average of 3.60 or higher and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.
