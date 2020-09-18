CAMANCHE — Gary and Karen Murphy of Camanche will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
Gary Murphy and Karen Burg were married September 24, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clinton, Iowa. They are the parents of two children, Sherri (Victor) Mensavage of Woodridge, Ill. and Craig (Rozanne) Murphy of Solon, Iowa. They have 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Gary retired from Alcoa and Karen retired from PFC.
