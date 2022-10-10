CLINTON - The Music on the Mississippi marching band competition will be Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Clinton High School football field.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the competition begins at 6 p.m. This year's event will feature eight high school marching bands, including the Royal River Kings and Queens Marching Band, performing their field shows competing for top awards.
New this year will be T-shirts being thrown in the crowd and fireworks will conclude the event. There will also be a full concession stand, event T-shirt sales and a Peoples Choice Award voting table to vote for your favorite performance.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children or a family of 4 for $20.
