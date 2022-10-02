PELLA - Megan Muur, a member of Central College's Class of 2023, will work as an intern at the Pella Area Community & Economic Alliance in Pella. Central College, in Pella, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
Muur interns at Pella Area Community & Economic Alliance
