MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside Forum will host Capt. Marc Adami on Jan. 29, when he will spin some sea stories of adventure on the high seas in his presentation “My Life at Sea: Pirates, Icebergs, Blowouts and other Disasters.” The presentation begins at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, and is free and open to the public.
Adami is a retired Master Mariner, a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and spent 28 years in the offshore oil industry working on exploration drilling rigs, drill ships, emergency firefighting/dive support, and well testing vessels around the world.
Audience participation and questions are encouraged. For more information, text (815) 718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.
