NARVRE meeting is Jan. 6
CAMANCHE — The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Jan. 6 at Imperial Lanes. The menu will include meatloaf.
Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 17F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 6:24 pm
