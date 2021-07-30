CAMANCHE — The monthly meeting for the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will be Aug. 5 at the Imperial Lanes. The menu will be fish and salisbury steak.
Virginia Bergman 96 of Clinton, died Wednesday July 28, 2021 at Big Meadows NH in Savanna, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial service planned Friday Aug. 6th at Prince of Peace, Clinton. Pape Funeral Home assisting.
Edith Rae Pruett age 66 of Clinton, died Monday July 26, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
