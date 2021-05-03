CAMANCHE — The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will hold their monthly meeting May 6 at Imperial Lanes. Speaker will be Tom McEleney from the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre.
The menu will be fish, chicken and biscuits.
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: May 3, 2021 @ 5:30 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.