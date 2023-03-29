MAQUOKETA — Friends of Jackson County Conservation are holding a native wildflower plant sale this spring to help people obtain native plant species.
Plants for sale include native yarrow, lavender hyssop, prairie onion, pasque flower, marsh milkweed, whorled milkweed, silky aster, lance-leaf coreopsis, pale-purple coneflower, rough blazing star, golden alexander, cream wild indigo, plains oval sedge, and prairie brome.
Native flowers are finding their way back into Iowa’s landscapes not only on public lands, but also in private gardens and yards. Native flowers and grasses are well adapted to the local climate and can better withstand the severe drought, flooding, and temperatures of Iowa. Native plants also require little to no fertilizers, are resistant to local diseases, insects, and other pests, as well as provide habitat and food for local wildlife, including insect pollinators.
Order forms are available at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and online at www.JacksonCCB.com under News. Plants are $3 each.
Drop off the order form and payment at the Hurstville Interpretive Center or mail to 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa, IA 52060 before April 15 (or while supplies last). Plants will be available for pickup beginning May 19.
For more information, call (563) 652-3783 or email Jess Wagner at jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
