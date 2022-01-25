IOWA CITY – The University of Iowa awarded almost 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees at the close of the 2021 fall semester. Local graduates are:
William Carr of Clinton, College: Graduate College; Degree: Doctor of Physical Therapy; Major: Physical Therapy.
Darick Dunham of Wheatland, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology.
Lucas Empen of Clinton, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership.
Kyle Gifford of Camanche, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology.
Zoey Jenkins of Preston, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: English and Creative Writing.
Cassie Johnson of Thomson, Illinois, College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN.
Kelsey Jones of Clinton, College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance.
Delaney Kilburg of Long Grove, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology.
Benjamin Lange of Goose Lake, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Sport and Recreation Management.
Zachary Merkel of Clinton, College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing.
Ryan Murphy of Charlotte, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Computer Science.
Brittney Owens of Long Grove, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology.
Emily Reed of De Witt, College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN.
Dylan Rose of Erie, Illinois, College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Accounting.
Jacob Schwenk of Rock Falls, Illinois, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Cinema.
Colin Siegel of DeWitt, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Sport and Recreation Management.
Benjamin Sutton of Rock Falls, Illinois, College: Graduate College; Degree: Master of Arts; Major: Teaching and Learning.
Taylor Van Zuiden of Fulton, Illinois, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Psychology.
