DEWITT — About 50 people gathered at the former Winsther Motel to celebrate an entirely new use for the longtime DeWitt staple.
Life Connections Peer Respite Services purchased the property — and an adjoining house — in April to serve as the nonprofit’s office space as well as its second-generation peer-run respite house.
The original Rhonda’s House was located behind Genesis Medical Center in DeWitt. Genesis also owned the property, which provided sanctuary to up to three people at a time for up to seven days. Since opening in 2018, the home provided a safe place and a comfortable bed for 288 people who either needed a mental reset, to escape a bad situation, or a solution to any number of troubles.
Last year Genesis officials announced they needed the property back to fulfill expansion plans, so Director Todd Noack and Life Connections began searching for the next location for Rhonda’s House, and eventually, they found it along 11th Street.
Noack said purchasing the property was the next fundamental step in the nonprofit’s mission: “Creating healthy opportunities for advancing hope, recovery and wellness for all.”
Before cutting the ribbon on the new location, Noack addressed the crowd, which included local elected officials, healthcare professionals, and community developers.
“There’s one person who was a (Rhonda’s House) resident over two years ago and now lives in DeWitt and uses our recovery center,” Noack said. “That’s what this is about — changing lives. Let’s get rid of the Band-Aids and start healing from within, and that’s what we want to accomplish.”
Rhonda’s House works with organizations around DeWitt, including civic clubs, the DeWitt Referral Center, and the DeWitt Fitness Center, to provide resources to the home’s residents.
Included on the property is a five-bedroom home that can provide respite to two more individuals than the previous home. The structure also offers multiple bathrooms, large common areas for camaraderie, and a basement furnished with private meeting spaces and a game room.
The yard also is larger than the original Rhonda’s House on Hospital Drive. Included in the yard is George the pet rabbit, which House Manager Ed Murphy said will help raise the spirits of those who will stay at the home.
Purchasing the property was possible thanks in part to $300,000 allocated by the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region.
Noack thanked Genesis Philanthropy and Genesis Medical Center for their organizational support as well, especially for the early years of the Rhonda’s House project.
“(Genesis Philanthropy Executive Director) Missy Gowey, Genesis Philanthropy supported us, and Genesis of DeWitt supported us for three years with the (old) house, and that right there is emotional,” Noack said to the crowd at the ribbon-cutting event. “These were the people who are the seed to the garden, and now the garden comes through with each and every one of you, the region, and the state (officials) … They see the importance of this.”
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.