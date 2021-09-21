ZWINGLE — Observe planets and deep-sky objects in the night sky Friday, Oct. 1, while learning more about astronomy. All are welcome to attend this event at Hidden Bluff Farms, 19502 159th Ave., Zwingle, beginning at 7 p.m.
Bring your own telescope or use those that are provided. There is no cost for this event. If skies are not clear, the group will try for the following night, Saturday.
Registration is required. Contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jess@jacksonccb.com to register or for more information.
