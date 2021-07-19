DeKALB, Ill. — Over 2,400 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June. Local graduates include:

Lanark, Illinois

Heather Larak, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Mount Carroll, Illinois

Cana Hunter, Bachelor of Music, Music – Composition; Performance

Prophetstown, Illinois

Emily Hanover, Bachelor of Science, Management – Entrepreneurship and Social Responsibility; Marketing

Rock Falls, Illinois

Nicole Arduini, Bachelor of Arts, Advocacy and Public Communication

Braeden Westfall, Bachelor of Science, Art

Sterling, Illinois

Santana Estrada, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval

Jeremy Jones, Bachelor of Arts, English

Ryan Rude, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Caleb Sedig, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science – Enterprise Software

Tyler Tichler, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Thomson, Illinois

Kaitlin Schaver, Master of Science, Nursing Education

