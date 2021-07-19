DeKALB, Ill. — Over 2,400 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June. Local graduates include:
Lanark, Illinois
Heather Larak, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Mount Carroll, Illinois
Cana Hunter, Bachelor of Music, Music – Composition; Performance
Prophetstown, Illinois
Emily Hanover, Bachelor of Science, Management – Entrepreneurship and Social Responsibility; Marketing
Rock Falls, Illinois
Nicole Arduini, Bachelor of Arts, Advocacy and Public Communication
Braeden Westfall, Bachelor of Science, Art
Sterling, Illinois
Santana Estrada, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval
Jeremy Jones, Bachelor of Arts, English
Ryan Rude, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
Caleb Sedig, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science – Enterprise Software
Tyler Tichler, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Thomson, Illinois
Kaitlin Schaver, Master of Science, Nursing Education
