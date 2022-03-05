Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then cloudy after midnight. It will be windy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 34F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.