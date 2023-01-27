DEWITT — After a long, exhaustive November day of filling out paperwork, everyone was ready to leave.
DeWitt’s Angela Boelens, working for the nonprofit IA NICE (Newcomer, Integration, Community, Exchange), was helping members of the Hedzhymanova family fill out the required paperwork to become legal, productive members of society. The tedious process had taken its toll; the day had been long, and everyone in the group was tired.
As they walked toward the car, their eyes gazed upward. A rainbow filled sky above them. The Hedzhymanovas, who were the first family to arrive in the area from Ukraine utilizing IA NICE, posed for photos, seemingly rejuvenated with energy. Boelens said faith is a vital part of Ukrainian life, and everyone present that day took the colorful refracted light as a sign from God.
“It was as if He was speaking to them, and to all of us,” Boelens shared.
Boelens looked at everyone in the group.
“Congratulations,” Boelens exclaimed. “You did it! We are through this. Now, we need to celebrate. Let’s get you home.”
Nonprofit mission
IA NICE is a relatively new nonprofit organization, formed in the fall. It provides resources, aid and a leg-up for humanitarian parolees from war-torn Ukraine. Since its inception, the organization has assisted in integrating five families into the DeWitt area, with at least two more on the horizon.
Originally formed by Boelens and Dennis Campbell, of Grand Mound, the nonprofit has grown and its reach has extended even outside state lines, where other groups are looking to emulate its model. Officials at the Iowa Finance Authority have reached out to the organization seeking bids for available refugee funding.
Overall, the nonprofit’s focus, Boelens said, is to integrate the Ukrainians into normal life quickly, because that’s what they want.
“We’re always looking for skilled workers and hard-working educated people,” Boelens said. “And these people fit that description perfectly. Every one of them is very educated and came from successful home lives in Ukraine.”
However, providing personal guidance and a shoulder to lean on is also vital to the organization’s mission. Despite the war, leaving Ukraine was not an easy choice for any of them, Boelens reiterated.
“Literally, the people we are talking to are directly in warzones. They are not on the western edge (of Ukraine). They have shared videos of their businesses and homes flattened by rockets.”
Some of the people assisted by IA NICE are individuals, and others are full families with parents and, in some cases, grandparents. Upon arriving, they’re taking English classes offered at the DeWitt Community Library through Clinton Community College, and have their eyes set on self-sustaining their lives quickly.
The nonprofit aims that within 3-6 months of the families arriving, they reach self-sufficiency.
“Starting out, they get a good amount of help from IA NICE,” Boelens said, adding that help can be anything from rent payments to toilet paper or transportation.
“To their credit, every day I am moved by their perseverance and positive attitude and insistence on immediately finding work and independence,” Boelens related. “They are not comfortable taking help. In their culture, you do well in life by working hard and smart.”
And despite the reason for which they were forced to leave Ukraine, the families are enjoying the area, Boelens said. In fact, one of the first complete sentences the Ukrainians want to learn is, “We like DeWitt.”
The need
None of the help provided to the Ukrainians comes easily; like many things, it takes an entire community to pitch in.
From securing housing to gathering furniture to helping them understand local businesses, it’s taken an honest effort from a multitude of people.
For example, the non profit is putting the finishing touches on a community guide for each Ukrainian household that includes local restaurant menus, emergency contact information, directions on how to create a bank account and a bevy of additional important details about the community – all translated into their native language.
An investment group made up of around 20 residents is investing in local real estate to rent houses to the newcomers.
In early December, two of the families moved into homes – one in DeWitt and one in Grand Mound. A group of locals showed up that morning with not only housewares, donuts and donated furniture to fill the home, but warm, welcoming smiles and helpful hands to set up the new dwellings.
The nonprofit’s board of directors is a diverse group of individuals who bring unique skills to the table. Its members are:
• Angela Boelens - President and Founder
• Paula Purcell - Vice President and Program Chair
• Lauren Janecek – Secretary, Treasurer and Finance Chair
• Harry Leonard - Director and Community and Donations Chair
• Jen Vance - Director and Fundraising Chair
• Ann Eisenman - Director and Education/Job Training Chair
• Katya Scaife - Director and Quality Chair
The organization is seeking additional help in the form of both donations and volunteers. Currently high on the need-list are used car donations, sponsors, help completing administrative tasks and a volunteer to handle marketing. Cash donations are also welcome, Boelens said.
Anyone interested in donating, helping or leaning more can visit ianice.org.
The future
Boelens said the families who have moved to the area have no intention of moving back, despite the fact that, in some cases, their family members are still in Ukraine, either fighting or assisting in the war effort.
“They hope the war will end, but none of them expect to return to Ukraine,” Boelens said, adding it could take 5-10 years once the fighting is done for their areas to be rebuilt.
The Ukrainian children have been integrated into the Central DeWitt School system, and Boelens said members of the community have been gracious and welcoming.
“This is exactly what this community has been looking for,” Boelens said. “We are doing things to attract people here, but what we are looking for is people who share our ideas and values. People who have skills and who are anxious to share this American way of life. These people happen to fit our community well, and they need our help right now.”
As Boelens and the Hedzhymanova family drove into the sunset following that stressful day in November, “Over the Rainbow,” appropriately, played on the speakers.
Suddenly, Maksym Hedzhymanova pulled out a phone and took a photo of the sight before them: An American flag, silhouetted against the fire-red sun.
“It was one of the most touching things,” Boelens remembered. “I was so emotional. That American flag means so much to them – and for a moment I could see it through their eyes.”
After taking the photo, Maxym, who speaks some English, turned back to Boelens.
“This is a day and moment we will never forget,” he said.
