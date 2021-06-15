DeKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois University has announced its spring 2021 Dean’s List. Local students on the list include:
Erie, Ill.: Kylie Chenoweth
Fulton, Illinois: McKenzie Kettler, Matthew Outzen
Morrison, Illinois: Jacob Schlegel, Sarah Screnock, Quinn Sedig, Kay Smith
Mount Carroll, Illinois: Cana Hunter
Rock Falls, Illinois: Nicole Arduini, Megan Christensen, Jordan Clevenger, Melodie Dohogne, Taylor Hoefler, Saire Johnson, Payton Lenox, Lucas Newburgh, Gracie Rabuck
Sterling, Illinois: Chan Dang, James Larcom, Carter Lehman, Brian Podkulski, Alicia Rosas, Breann Rosengren
