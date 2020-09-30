The Jackson County Prevention Coalition is hosting a free showing of the documentary “Gateway” at the 61 Drive-in beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
The showing is open to the public.
“Gateway” is a film about three families inadvertently impacted by opioid addiction that began with a prescription to manage pain after surgery. It provides an intimate look into the struggles that can be caused by legal opioid prescriptions when the dangers of these medications are not properly understood.
Concessions will be available for purchase at the drive-in.
For more information, contact Julie Furne at jfurne@asac.us or (563) 652-2215.
