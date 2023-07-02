MAQUOKETA — Sponsored by the Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones county conservation departments, Older Wiser Livelier Souls, OWLS, was created by naturalists to provide more programming geared toward adults.
OWLS events are for adults looking to learn more about the environment and participate in outdoor activities. OWLS programs are open to any adult; you don’t have to live in the three counties to participate and there is no cost to join.
This summer, adults can join OWLS in kayaking on the Mississippi River along the Dubuque riverfront on July 6 or enjoy a day trip and tour the Devonian Fossil Gorge in Iowa City on Aug. 7.
OWLS will be hosting Dr. Natalie Warren on Sept. 14 to present about her 2,000-mile paddling expedition from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay, one of the first two women to make this trip.
Participants also can enjoy a fall color paddling trip on the Maquoketa River on Oct. 13.
Adults are welcome to attend any of the events that interest them. For more information, contact Dubuque (563) 556-6745, Jackson (563) 652-3783, or Jones (563) 487-5038 county conservation departments.
