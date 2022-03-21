CLINTON — The Pam Pray Memorial 4-Mile Run/Fun Walk for the past 40 years has been raising money to help children living with disabilities.
On Sunday, April 3, the 41st annual race will start at 9 a.m., beginning and finishing at Sixth Avenue South and Riverview Drive in Clinton.
Race Director Jean Roeder began the event out of her belief in the good of volunteering. Since its inception, $500,000 has been raised to provide free therapy through the Children’s Therapy Center for children in need who reside in Whiteside County, Illinois; Clinton County; and the Quad-Cities. The Make-A-Wish Foundation also receives a donation from the money raised by the race.
“You really don’t appreciate what you have,” Roeder says, “until you see somebody, especially a kid, you know, that’s handicapped have to struggle to get around.”
There’s no need to feel obligated to run or walk in the race, however. “You don’t have to participate in the physical activity to be involved," Roeder says.
A silent auction and the pledge contest offer the opportunity for anyone to contribute. Kids may also participate in the quarter-mile kids' run, which begins at 8:45 a.m. on race day, and for whom free babysitting will be provided during the main race for adults.
Each child will receive a trophy, goodie bag, and T-shirt for $15. Winners of each of the 26 different male and female age groups in the adult race will receive a specially-made plaque.
Also, the top three people to raise the most money in the pledge contest will be rewarded with large engraved rocks from Hansen Monuments & Rock Division of DeWitt, an overnight hotel stay, a $50 gift card to Running Wild, and a $20 gift card to Candlelight Inn. All who enter are eligible for the 100 prizes given after the race from River City Hair & Nails, Happy Joe’s, Homer’s Deli, and more. Food, including Wendy’s chili and Krumpet’s cookies, will be provided at the race, or participants can eat at the post-race party at Legend’s Sports Bar at 2118 Harrison Drive.
The race has evolved over the years in various ways. It was once known as the Easter Seals race, but in 2015 was renamed after Pamela Pray, a Clinton resident and avid supporter of the race who died of cancer in 2013 at the age of 56.
The first year the race was held, 130 people came out to support it, raising $800. Since then, the average amount raised by the race yearly has grown to $15,000 to $20,000, and the highest level of attendance to between 600 and 700 people.
The first few years of the event, the cost of T-shirts was too much to be able to display the names of sponsors on them. Now, the astounding number of sponsors can be found on the T-shirts, which are available for the first 300 people to enter the race.
Judy Gulley has been collecting those T-shirts every single year. With them, she’s been making a quilt that hangs on display during race registration at the Clinton Masonic Center. At this point, though, Roeder says Gulley jokes that she’ll have to quit having the race because her quilt is getting way too big.
“I guess my goal is 50,” Roeder says, “That means I’d have to do it nine more years, and, um, that would put me into my mid-70s, so I don’t know if I’m going to last that long, but that’s – that’s the goal.”
To register for the 41st Annual Pam Pray Memorial Run/Fun Walk, attend the pre-race check-in/registration at the Clinton Masonic Center at 416 S. First St. from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 3. Those interested can also visit www.getmeregistered.com to sign up, pick up an application at the YWCA at 317 Seventh Ave. South, or call Roeder for an application at (563) 249-7629.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.