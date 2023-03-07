CLINTON — Peace Soup 2023 will take place March 14, 21 and 28. The theme of Peace Soup is the Integral Ecology of Laudato Si': "The urgent challenge to protect our common home includes a concern to bring the whole human family together to seek a sustainable and integral development, for we know that things can change." – Pope Francis
Soup and bread will be served at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton, followed by inspiring programs by guest speakers.
Free-will offerings will be accepted for the featured programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bowl, spoon, cup and napkin, if possible. Peace Soup is open to the public and no reservations are needed.
• March 14: Deacon Kent Ferris, OFS, Social Action & Catholic Charities Director, Diocese of Davenport.
• March 21: Tamra Jetter, Director, Vince Jetter Community Center, Clinton.
• March 28: Terri Scott, Higher Education Director, Meskwaki Settlement School, Tama; Mary Young Bear, Textile Curator, Meskwaki Museum and Cultural Center, Tama. Handmade bead bracelets and jewelry will be available for sale.
Peace Soup is hosted by the Justice & Peace Commission, Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton.
For further information, visit the Prince of Peace Parish website, www.jcpop.org or call Prince of Peace Parish at 242-3311.
