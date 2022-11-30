MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will close its 2022 season with the Christmas musical “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings”. The legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages beginning Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 11.
Plaid Tidings is directed by TLP Alumn Lee Adami. Adami was a member of TLP’s company and creative team for nearly 20 years beginning in early 1980. Adami now resides in Galena, Illinois.
The Plaids are played by “real-life” quartet Callan Roberts (Francis), Zac Richey (Smudge), Quinn Rig (Jinx) and Kelan Smith (Sparky). Before they were singing and dancing in their snazzy plaid jackets, they were “Singin’ for Grandma”, a Chicago-based barbershop quartet founded in December 2018.
Subscriptions for TLP’s 2023 season are available at the discounted price of $135 through Dec. 31. Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.
