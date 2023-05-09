The Clinton landscape is rapidly changing in our community as more buildings continue to come down.
Some changes are probably considered good; others perhaps not so much.
Some towns put up historic markers or plaques to designate historic sites and historic buildings. Cedar Rapids put up a large amount of this type of signage several years ago. They attached QR codes that provided stories for additional information.
In this column, we are focusing on the Wurster Building at 212-214 Fourth Ave. South. Some might recognize this building as the former Clinton Billiard Parlor or the Clinton Pool Hall.
History Club member Paul Dague correctly notes that in the early 1920s, this building was home to the first JCPenney department store in Clinton.
In August 1925, men's work shoes were selling for $1.98 a pair at the JCPenney store. Soon JCPenney would move over to the Wilson Building on Fifth Avenue South.
In 1931 this building was called the Wurster Building because Dr. G P Wurster owned the building and had his office on the ground floor in this building.
Another occupant of the building was Marie Hansen. She operated a Miniature Golf Store at 212 4th Ave. South at this same location. The upper two stories continued to be used for apartment rental property.
We are suggesting that you take your camera and get some photos before some of these historic sites and buildings are gone forever.
Gregg Obren and John Rowland are co-founders of the Gateway History Club. They can be contacted at gobren74@live.com or jrow242@gmail.com
