Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 12:05 pm
CLINTON — Effective Jan. 1, Prairie Hills of Clinton, Assisted Living and Memory Care will undergo a complete rebrand to Addington Place of Clinton.
The facility is located at 1701 13th Ave. North.
