Area volunteers with Project Linus are looking for a few long-arm quilters, who are willing to donate their time to assist the organization with some projects.
Members of the local chapter say it only would be for a short time. Anyone who is interesting in helping may contact Eunice at (563) 468-1752.
The mission statement for Project Linus is “To provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets and afghans.”
All the blankets stay in the area, and are provided to hospitals, EMS, fire departments and Child Protective Services in Clinton, DeWitt and the Quad- Cities.
