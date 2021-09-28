MILAN, ILL. — The Quad City Coin Club coin show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Camden Center, 2701 First St. E., Milan.
There will be 64 tables offering U.S. coins, foreign coins, paper money, gold, silver and coin supplies. Kids will be able to select coins from around the world from a treasure chest and other items at the door.
A youth coin auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. All participants will receive play money to bid on items donated by club members and dealers.
Free door prizes will be awarded every hour and there will be a gold raffle at the end of the show. You need not be present to win the gold raffle. Coin club members will be available to answer any questions you may have. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend.
