FULTON, Ill. — The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church.
The speaker will be Bev Peterman from DeWitt, who will share how she takes photos or other pictures and creates art quilts with applique and thread painting. She had several elaborate quilts at the Quilt the Town Quilt show in Clinton in October 2020. She will also share a trunk show of her quilts. Anyone interested in fiber arts is invited to attend the meeting.
The quilt guild will also sponsor a bus trip on Aug. 26, 27, and 28 to Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton, Missouri and six other quilt shops in Missouri.
The first day will be spent at Missouri Star Quilt Co., where they have 12 quilt-themed stores. Day two will be spent at four other stores on the way to Hannibal. Day three will be spent at two quilt shops in Hannibal and then traveling back to Fulton.
Anyone interested can contact Deb Christopher at (309) 738-6974.
