DEAR DR. ROACH: I walked into a glass wall and hurt my nose. It swelled up immediately and later developed bruising. My friend told me to ice it, but that an emergency room visit wasn’t necessary. Now I’m wondering if I should have gone. What’s the right thing to do when you think you might have broken your nose? — A.T.G.
ANSWER: Moderate to severe facial trauma may have other injuries besides the nose, so an evaluation is appropriate, especially if there is also trauma to the cheekbones or eye. It is likely you did fracture your nose. Bruising is highly suggestive. If the bruising involves the septum — the inside part between the nostrils — then that may need to be drained to prevent damage.
X-rays are not usually necessary with a simple fracture of the nose. Also, the immediate swelling makes an evaluation of the cosmetic consequences of the fracture unreliable. A visit with an ENT doctor several days after the trauma is reasonable.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am afraid to take pravastatin because my mom had dementia and I heard pravastatin can cause memory loss. My cardiologist prescribed it, but I don’t want to chance it. My cholesterol numbers are good, but he wants them lower because of my age (69) and because I have a leaky aortic valve. — S.W.
ANSWER: There are indeed case reports of people having memory problems due to statin drugs. However, it is uncommon and if it does occur it’s more likely to be linked to simvastatin or atorvastatin than pravastatin. Moreover, the effects normally go away when the medicine is stopped, but can come back if the medicine is restarted.
Balanced against that small risk are two potential benefits: reducing the risk of heart attack and reducing the risk of development of dementia. I don’t have enough information about your risk factors to tell you whether the pravastatin significantly reduces your risk for a heart attack. People with more risk factors obtain more benefit from statins, while people at low risk get very little benefit.
There are some data showing that statins may reduce the risk of developing dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. However, this protective effect has not been confirmed in well-done trials, so I do not recommend statins just for reducing dementia risk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.