CLINTON — The area Red Hats group will meet at the Pizza Ranch in Clinton at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27. After the lunch, a Show and Tell is planned.
Obituaries
Betty J. Vogel, 94, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday at OSF Richard Owens Hospice House - Peoria, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
