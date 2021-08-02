The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook mourning doves to individuals who have little to no dove-hunting experience.
The Aug. 14 workshop will feature a knowledge and skills building session with instructors who will provide hands-on learning as well as a live-fire wingshooting clinic. Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting mourning doves such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook. The wingshooting course will provide lessons on shooting techniques and range time.
The courses are designed for participants 16 years of age and older. The cost is $15 for the two-hour mourning dove course, $35 for the two-hour wingshooting course or a $45 combination registration is available for both courses. Space is limited.
For more information and to begin the registration process, visit: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=dep4qyuab&oeidk=a07ei7hv18r339bada2
