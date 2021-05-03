FULTON, Ill. - Unity Christian School hosts two summer camps each year - a school-age camp for children 6 to 12 and a second camp for children 3 to 5 years old.
Both camps have different themes each week and have some fieldtrips to go along with those themes. Campers have an opportunity to swim each week at the Clinton pool, garden with the Master Gardeners, cool off on Wet and Wild days, have picnics at the park, visit the Family Museum and much more.
The camps run from June 1 to Aug. 6. The center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Sign up for summer camp is underway now. Call (815) 589-4940 for more information or stop in and pick up a summer brochure at 502 12th St. in Fulton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.