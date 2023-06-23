Today’s photo shows two well-known Clinton buildings that were constructed in the mid-1800s on the corner of First Street and Sixth Avenue South. The first building shown in the photo was called the Grand Hotel. The brick building next to the hotel is simply listed as 516 First St. In more recent times the building was home to the Banner Home Furniture store.
According to Everett Streit, former editor of the Clinton Herald, the “Grand Hotel was previously known at one time as the Mississippi Hotel, later as the Gerhardt House Hotel, then finally the Grand Hotel.” Streit noted the Mississippi Hotel was constructed in 1864.
Streit’s information shows “the hotel building was sold to Henry Gerhardt in the spring of 1865 and renamed the Gerhardt House Hotel. Three months later the hotel burned to the ground and was quickly rebuilt. Sturdy construction was credited with saving the adjoining building.”
Henry Gerhardt died in 1892. His son-in-law, Mr. Baer, purchased the business in 1892 and renamed the hotel the Grand Hotel. When Mr. Baer took over the operations of the Grand Hotel it was described in its day as “a commodious structure, centrally located, and enjoys a splendid patronage.
The Grand Hotel operated at this same corner location under three different names for around 112 years. Today the building site is home to an empty gravel parking lot. Over the years the Grand Hotel was a stopping point in Clinton for the Greyhound Bus Company and the Scenic Stage Line.
According to Streit, “The three-story brick commercial building in the photo next to the Grand Hotel was built in the late 1850s. Streit noted “the original three-story structure was among the first brick commercial buildings erected along South First Street. At that time, First Street was the business center of Clinton.” Streit also stated that the commercial building “boasted a rare cast-iron storefront.”
We know very little about the early history of the brick building. The building is still standing today at 516 S. First St. In 1900 the building was owned by Dale Walter. A short time later the Western Grocer Company acquired the building.
During 1918 the Clinton Red Cross chapter had an office in the building. In 1931 the Western Grocer name was still shown on the store window. From 1945, Carstensen Storage and Transfer Company occupied the building well into the 1970s. In 1995 Rick O’Leary had the Banner Home Furniture Store located in this building.
Streit noted that “Western Grocer acquired the three-story building in the early 1900s. A disastrous fire in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue gutted the home of the Clinton Grocer Company a competitor of Western. The Western Grocer Company soon emerged as the city’s dominate food wholesale company.”
As business grew, Western started constructing a large four-story addition onto the First Street building. Travelers on First Street today will note that the north wall addition is extremely contoured. The wall was designed with a significant curve to accommodate rail traffic going up and down the alley.
Today the building is owned by the Twyford Company and is still used for occasional community events. Based on the time line provide by Streit, the building has to be around 165 years old. As a downtown business building it should be considered one of the most historic landmark buildings in the downtown business community.
The future of Clinton in 1855 was looking very bright and the city’s population quickly climbed to more than 1,000 people. Railroad fever was in the air. During the next 10 years numerous businesses located along First Street. As the Herald editor noted First Street was the busiest street in town and during this time the city’s population rose rapidly to around 5,000 people by 1865.
Some other prominent businesses in and around First Street included the Sixth Avenue South and First Street Steam Boat Landing. This was an important entry point into the city with the arrival and departure of passengers and merchandise traveling into the community.
The Chicago, Iowa, & Nebraska Railroad built a railroad depot on the river at Fourth Avenue South and First Street. This was the first railroad depot in the city. The CI&N Railroad operated rail service to Little Rock Island and ran a ferryboat to the Clinton depot. This source of travel also provided a steady flow of passengers and freight into the city.
The time period of 1855 to 1865 marked the beginning of some very important changes in the history of Clinton. The arrival of the railroad and the beginning of the lumber industry would mark the start of more than 35 years of unprecedented economic growth in Clinton. Soon, the economic importance of First Street would change and Fifth Avenue would become the center for downtown shopping.
John Rowland is co-chairman of the Gateway History Club.
