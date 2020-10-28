Thoughts about retirement may be among the many things in flux due to COVID-19. Some employers are offering early-retirement incentives. Many Iowans are considering early retirement due to job challenges, health concerns or other reasons.
On top of that, temporary policy changes have made it easier for people to withdraw from their retirement accounts during 2020. You may have questions as you sort through your options.
New dates have been announced for a popular new 45-minute, online workshop, “Rethinking Your Retirement During COVID-19,” from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, which is designed to equip you to make informed retirement decisions.
The free workshop sessions include both noon and 5 p.m. time slots. Noon sessions will be Nov. 6, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. Sessions at 5 p.m. will be offered Nov. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 9. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement for information on the workshops.
For more information, contact Kalyn Cody (kcody@iastate.edu), Barb Wollan (bwollan@iastate.edu), or the Clinton County Extension Office at (563) 659-5125.
