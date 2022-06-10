DEWITT - The Rickertsen family reunion will begin at noon Sunday, July 3, at a new location, Grace Camp, 2675 242nd St., DeWitt, in the Peter building.

Family members are asked to bring items for the potluck meal. A meeting and children's activities will follow. Discussion will be held for the 2023 German/American Rickertsen reunion to be held in this area.

This year's committee is Tina and Craig Montz and Katie McWhirter of Washington, Iowa.

Tags

Trending Video