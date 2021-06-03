LOW MOOR — The Rickertsen family reunion will be July 4 at the Low Moor Community Center. A potluck dinner will begin at noon. The committee in charge of arrangements include Bob and Avis Diercks, Donna Schoolman and Phyllis and Dan Driscoll.
Deborah Rae Stillings 61 Clinton, died Wednesday June 2, 2021 in the comfort of her home with family. Funeral service scheduled 2:00 PM Sunday June 13th with visitation Noon until service hour at Pape Funeral Home.
LAWRENCE [mdash] William T. "Bill" Finch, 71, Lawrence, Kansas, died May 29, 2021, at LMH Health. He was born December 25, 1949, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Clifford Edwin and Vesta Florence Owen Finch. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1968. He then attended Mt. St. Clare College. B…
