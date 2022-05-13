CLINTON - The River City Red Hatters met recently at the Corner Deli. Prizes were won by Kay Dierks and Linda Pennock. Discussion was held on the Christmas tree for the Festival of Trees at the Historical Society. The next meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. June 6 at the Corner Deli.
River City Red Hatters meet June 6
