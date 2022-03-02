CAMANCHE — Rose Hill Cemetery officials request that all decorations, except veterans’ plaques, be removed before March 15.
Decorations may be replaced after March 22.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Juleen Kramer, 87 of Sabula passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Charles William Stoltenberg, age 85 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his home. Funeral services are being scheduled for later next week. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lloyd "Skip" Bousman age 81 of Clinton, died Wednesday Mar. 2, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.