CLINTON — Clinton Rotary Club President Shannon Sander-Welzien, with her board of directors, leads the Rotary Club of Clinton meeting virtually and electronically. The following are programs scheduled for October:

Oct. 5: Jenna Sanders from 392 Café will be the speaker and share her story of small business and entrepreneurship.

Oct. 13: Colin Reid, Camanche police chief, will be the speaker.

Oct. 19: Erica Cole, founder of No Limb-its, is the guest speaker.

Oct. 26: Michelle Cullen will give a COVID-19 and flu update.

John Frey and Brayden Roberts will coordinate the club’s annual delivery of dictionaries soon to area third-grade students. Led by Rotarian Sue Watkins, the club will once again provide boots for elementary students in the Kicks for Kids project.