CLINTON — The Salvation Army 360 Life Center office at 219 First Ave., Clinton, has received a grant from The River Bluff Foundation to help beautify Clinton and is asking for the public’s help in identifying properties in need of painting.
“We want to clean up graffiti in Clinton, including cleaning up the grounds in the areas where we work," Director of Ministry Susan Sharp said.
Sharp wants to work with building owners to improve their locations and she welcomes a call from anyone who wants the work done free of charge.
“We recognize that graffiti is a legitimate form of art, but every art has its place," she said. "If you have a building or know of a location with unwanted graffiti, please reach out. We want to clean up as many areas as we can this spring and summer and would welcome the help of youth groups, families, artists, organizations, businesses, and individuals to help us in this effort.”
Sharp has applied for another grant from Keep Iowa Beautiful to extend the project, but for now will start in late March with plans to work through early summer painting an abstract geometric design over areas with graffiti.
“Where it makes more sense to paint a larger section a solid color, we’ll do that, but we’ll work with building owners to decide. Whatever we do, it will be simple and clean," she said.
For more information contact Sharp at 242-4502 or susan.sharp@usc.salvationarmy.org.
