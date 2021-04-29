SAVANNA, Ill. — With 22 blood units collected, a blood drive hosted April 19 by State Rep. Tony McCombie and the City of Savanna at the Savanna Fire Department collected 17 units of whole blood with five power red units, for a total of 22 units donated.
"Thank you to all of our donors and volunteers at this spring blood drive," said McCombie, R-Savanna. "We are all so grateful for those who respond to the constant need for blood donations, but especially at such a critical time of need with blood drives continuing to be cancelled throughout the country during this global pandemic."
According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets. Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S., while less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets. A single-car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors.
This is the second additional blood drive McCombie and the City of Savanna have hosted because of the shortages due to COVID-19. McCombie and the City of Savanna will continue to host their annual year-end drive in December. Those wishing to donate blood in the interim can contact the American Red Cross or any other local blood bank of their choosing.
