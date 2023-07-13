GRAND MOUND — The Schnack family reunion will be Sunday, July 23, at the Grand Mound Community Center, Grand Mound.
Please bring a hot and cold dish to share along with your own place setting and silverware. Drinks and cups will be provided. Lunch will begin around 12:15 p.m.
Masks are optional and hand sanitizer will be available on the tables.
Schnack family history books researched and written by Anne Schnack Bousselot will be available for sale. Contact Liz Mink at (563) 249-2872 for any additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.