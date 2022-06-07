GRAND MOUND — The 60th Schnack family reunion will be Sunday, July 24, at the Grand Mound Community Center, Grand Mound.
Bring a hot and cold dish to share along with your own place setting and silverware. Drinks and cups will be provided. Lunch will begin around 12:15 p.m. Masks are optional and hand sanitizer will be available on the tables.
Schnack family history books will be available for distribution for those who have prepaid and would like to pick them up then. Contact Liz Mink at (563) 249-2872 for any additional information.
