STERLING, Ill. — Nursing and healthcare college scholarships are offered annually by the CGH Auxiliary and the CGH Health Foundation.
There are two separate applications, both of which can be found at www.cghmc.com/scholarships.
The CGH Auxiliary awards several $1,000 scholarships to students who reside in the CGH service area. Students must have been accepted into their professional school of healthcare study and meet the criteria established by the auxiliary. Last year five scholarships were awarded.
Return the completed form to the CGH Medical Center Auxiliary office by 5 p.m. April 1. Contact Deb Keaschall, (815) 625-0400, ext. 5727, or email debra.keaschall@cghmc.com for more information.
There are nine CGH Health Foundation nursing and healthcare scholarships available with just one application. Awards range from $1,000 to $3,000. Residents of the CGH service area are eligible, including individuals living in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle, Carroll and Bureau counties.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. June 15. Students already accepted into their professional school of study for either a nursing or healthcare degree are eligible.
Go to www.cghmc.com/foundation/scholarships/. Scan completed forms to Foundation Executive Director Joan Hermes at joan.hermes@cghmc.com or drop off at 2600 N. Locust St. or put in the Foundation mailbox at the hospital.
For more information, contact Hermes at (815) 625-0400, ext. 5672.
