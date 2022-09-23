Clinton Schools
Monday
Corn dog, curly fries, baked beans and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Tuesday
Tacos, refried beans, tater tots, apple slices and raspberry churro. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Wednesday
Made Rite on bun, french fries, cauliflower with cheese sauce and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake on a stick and syrup.
Thursday
Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fresh vegetables with dip, green beans and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
Cheese pizza crunchers, steamed carrots, tossed salad and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, carrots, cucumbers and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Go-Gurt and peaches.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, applesauce and egg and cheese biscuit.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, tri tater, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and pears.
Thursday
Ravioli, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and fruit cocktail.
Friday
Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, baby carrots and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, spudsters, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, orange and Rice Crispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy, baked biscuit, mixed vegetables, orange fruit fluff and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Ribette on bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and Gravert's apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
