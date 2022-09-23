Clinton Schools

Monday

Corn dog, curly fries, baked beans and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.

Tuesday

Tacos, refried beans, tater tots, apple slices and raspberry churro. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.

Wednesday

Made Rite on bun, french fries, cauliflower with cheese sauce and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake on a stick and syrup.

Thursday

Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fresh vegetables with dip, green beans and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Friday

Cheese pizza crunchers, steamed carrots, tossed salad and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, carrots, cucumbers and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Go-Gurt and peaches.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, applesauce and egg and cheese biscuit.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, tri tater, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and pears.

Thursday

Ravioli, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and fruit cocktail.

Friday

Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, baby carrots and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, spudsters, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, orange and Rice Crispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Thursday

Chicken and gravy, baked biscuit, mixed vegetables, orange fruit fluff and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Friday

Ribette on bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and Gravert's apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

