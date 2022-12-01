MORRISON, Ill. — “The World of Scuba Diving” will be presented Dec. 11 at Odell Public Library.
The program begins at 2 p.m. The library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. This event is being sponsored by The Whiteside Forum and is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
The presenter, Victor Selmon, is a Morrison native, world traveler, and chief of operations for No Plans Adventures LLC, an adventure travel company – www.noplansadventures.com. He has commercial diving training and experience and is a certified dive instructor, and hopes to share his passion for the sport with anyone who is interested in exotic locations and new experiences. No Plans offers SCUBA certifications from Basic Open Water all the way up to Master Diver.
For more information about this program or The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami at (815) 718-5347 or marcadami53@gmail.com.
