CLINTON — Gilda’s Club is hosting a free program for anyone impacted by cancer from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
The new year is a time for new beginnings, new chances, and new opportunities, but the word “resolution” can be off-putting to some people. “Resolution” can imply that there is something wrong with us and we need to change.
Rather than making new year resolutions that seem hard to achieve, let’s come together to create and set new intentions to meet your goals. Learn how to be mindful when setting intentions and create plans on how to accomplish them.
This workshop is being offered in person. RSVP required. For questions, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org
Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to attend. Registration is required at http://GCQC.gnosishosting.net/Events/Info/Clinton_New_Years_Intentions.
See all programs and get updates about Gilda’s Club Quad Cities at http://www.gildasclubqc.org.
