DES MOINES - Two area students have been named to the honors list for the Fall 2021 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines.
Amelia Sieverding, of Bellevue, and Annelise Dickinson, of Clinton, were named to the President's List.
Carthage College Fall Dean's List released
KENOSHA, Wis. - More than 600 students have been named to the Carthage College Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
Brett VanDeWostine and Abigail Stichter, both of Erie, Illinois, were named to the Dean's List.
Suarez honored at Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. - Washburn University has announced its President's List honorees for the fall 2021 semester. Rebecca Suarez of Morrison, Illinois has earned this designation.
Central College students named to Dean's List for Fall 2021
PELLA - More than 380 students were named to the Central College Dean's List for Fall 2021. Local students named to the list are Benjamin Crist of Elizabeth, Illinois; Abby Determan of Camanche; Nathan Rahn of Chadwick, Illinois; and Reid Taylor of Polo, Illinois.
Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls
Determan named to Dean’s List at Luther College
DECORAH - Dylan Determan, Luther College junior from Camanche, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List.
